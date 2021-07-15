Mansfield Bowling Club contest ends in a family affair
The Mansfield Bowling Club Past Presidents Cup was narrowly won by Mike Lake following victory over wife Eleanor. was played for by the Past Presidents.
In the first round Eleanor beat Mike by a single shot and proceeded to remain unbeaten in the subsequent rounds.
However a draw on her final match resulted in Mike winning the competition by one point, depriving his wife of the honour of becoming the first lady Past President of the club to get her name on the cup.
Elsewhere club junior, Sammi Hurst, won the Notts Ladies Under 25 Championship.
She will now represent the County at the National Championships to be held in Skegness in August.
She is a product of the Mansfield Bowling Club’s coaching programme.
Coach Mike Lake said how proud everyone involved in the life of the club is of Sammi’s success, who is a student at All Saints Catholic Academy