Mansfield bowlers pick up some top coaching tips
With the re-opening of the Lammas Indoor Bowls Centre on Monday Mansfield Bowling Club have been able to start their indoor coaching scheme.
Thursday, 18th November 2021, 9:11 am
Updated
Thursday, 18th November 2021, 9:26 am
These sessions are open to members of the public who will be able to join the coaching scheme being run by Mansfield Bowling Club at the newly refurbished Lammas Indoor Centre.
The aim of the course is to introduce members of the local community to the game of bowls in an excellent facility under the guidance of experienced qualified coaches.
The course runs from November through till March on Tuesday afternoons from 1.30pm - 3.00pm.
All equipment is provided by Mansfield Bowling Club. The cost of the sessions are £3.50.