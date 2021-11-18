Mansfield bowlers pick up some top coaching tips

Members of Mansfield Bowling Club enjoy a coaching session.

These sessions are open to members of the public who will be able to join the coaching scheme being run by Mansfield Bowling Club at the newly refurbished Lammas Indoor Centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The aim of the course is to introduce members of the local community to the game of bowls in an excellent facility under the guidance of experienced qualified coaches.

The course runs from November through till March on Tuesday afternoons from 1.30pm - 3.00pm.