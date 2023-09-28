Not much matches Mansfield – that’s the saying anyway.

Whether it’s true or not it can’t be denied that Mansfield and the surrounding area has produced some brilliant sports stars.

Our area can boast a 1966 World Cup winner, a double Olympic gold medalist, an FA Cup winner and perhaps the most infamous Ashes cricketer of all time.

And of course there’s two other very notable swimmers who have done themselves and the area more than proud.

1 . Harold Larwood Nuncargate-born Harold Larwood was a key man of England's infamous 'bodyline' Ashes tour in Australia in 1932/33. The furore created by the following diplomatic incidents brought about a premature and acrimonious end to his international career.

2 . Rebecca Adlington Rebecca Adlington wrote herself into the world's sporting history when she won the 800m freestyle final at the 2008 Beijing Olmpics in a new world record time of 8:16:22. She also won the 400m freestyle gold and became the first woman to win swimming gold for Great Britain since Anita Lonsbrough in 1960.

3 . Oliver Hynd Kirkby's Ollie Hyn and is a multiple medal winner having shone on the big stages. He won the gold medal in the 400 m freestyle S8, beating the world record in the final, and the 200m individual medley SM8, also in a world record, during the 2016 Rio Paralympics.