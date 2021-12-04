Whether it’s true or not it can’t be denied that Mansfield and the surrounding area has produced some brilliant sports stars, including a World Cup winner, an Olympic gold medalist, an FA Cup winner and perhaps the most infamous cricketer of all time.
1. Harold Larwood
Nuncargate-born Harold Larwood was a key man of England's infamous 'bodyline' Ashes tour in Australia in 1932/33. The furore created by the following diplomatic incidents brought about a premature and acrimonious end to his international career.
Photo: Getty Images
2. Jake Buxton
Sutton-born Jake Buxton enjoyed a fine football career, which began at Stags. He went on to play 139 times for Derby County between 2009 and 2016.
Photo: Getty Images
3. Jo Potter
Mansfield-born Jo Potter played three FA Women's Cup finals – with Arsenal in 2004, Charlton Athletic in 2007 and Birmingham City in 2012. The former Manor School pupil also played 35 times for England.
Photo: Getty Images
4. James Perch
Mansfield's very own James Perch made it to the top of the game and played Premier League football with Newcastle United. He also made it to the FA Cup semi-finals with Wigan.
Photo: Getty Images