News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag

Longstanding hockey club invites the whole community to pick up a stick

Ashfield Aztecs Ladies Hockey Club has been a stalwart of the local community, first as Pretty Polly Hockey Club, and then changing Ashfield Aztecs in 1996. While we have all seen local grassroots sports clubs come and go over the years, Ashfield Aztecs remain steadfast in their commitment to providing a quality hockey club for all.
By Helen Mackenzie-RobertsContributor
Published 24th Aug 2023, 10:26 BST- 2 min read

AALHC’s main priority continues to be making hockey financially accessible and for a self-funded club – it can be a challenge, but they succeed season after season.

Growing steadily over the years, the club now boasts 76 affiliated members and is ready to put out 4 fantastic teams again this coming season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Starting Thursday 31st August, the club will run a free Back To Hockey scheme at their home ground based at Kingsway Park, Kirkby in Ashfield. Six weekly sessions, open to all aged 13 above – no max age limit to be seen. All fitness levels and hockey experience welcome.

Ashfield Aztecs Back to Hockey Scheme.Ashfield Aztecs Back to Hockey Scheme.
Ashfield Aztecs Back to Hockey Scheme.
Most Popular

Having four teams across different divisions, means the club easily caters to players of all experience – including those that have never even held a hockey stick before.

During the 22/23 season, the club created a Development Team – enabling them to provide a great learning environment for emerging Juniors and new starters. What better way to nurture the clubs next generation of players.

Gemma Goddard, Club Chair, explains:

“The club is run by a committee of 8 volunteers, but it wouldn’t be the amazing club it is without all the brilliant ladies that turn up every week and put on a great display of friendship, teamwork, and love of all things hockey. As a club, we have had great success with Back To Hockey in previous years, with many attending the scheme remaining with us for several seasons.

Although our passion for hockey is obvious, what I love most about the club is the life-long friendships it cultivates and the sense of belonging it provides to so many.”

If you would like to join in with Ashfield Aztecs’ Back to Hockey scheme, or would simply like more information, you can email [email protected] or visit their Facebook page.

Related topics:Ashfield