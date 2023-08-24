Longstanding hockey club invites the whole community to pick up a stick

AALHC’s main priority continues to be making hockey financially accessible and for a self-funded club – it can be a challenge, but they succeed season after season.

Growing steadily over the years, the club now boasts 76 affiliated members and is ready to put out 4 fantastic teams again this coming season.

Starting Thursday 31st August, the club will run a free Back To Hockey scheme at their home ground based at Kingsway Park, Kirkby in Ashfield. Six weekly sessions, open to all aged 13 above – no max age limit to be seen. All fitness levels and hockey experience welcome.

Having four teams across different divisions, means the club easily caters to players of all experience – including those that have never even held a hockey stick before.

During the 22/23 season, the club created a Development Team – enabling them to provide a great learning environment for emerging Juniors and new starters. What better way to nurture the clubs next generation of players.

Gemma Goddard, Club Chair, explains:

“The club is run by a committee of 8 volunteers, but it wouldn’t be the amazing club it is without all the brilliant ladies that turn up every week and put on a great display of friendship, teamwork, and love of all things hockey. As a club, we have had great success with Back To Hockey in previous years, with many attending the scheme remaining with us for several seasons.

Although our passion for hockey is obvious, what I love most about the club is the life-long friendships it cultivates and the sense of belonging it provides to so many.”