Lidder Care announces corporate sponsorship of Mansfield Town Football Club

As a local company caring for the community for the past 30 years, Lidder Care is delighted to announce its corporate sponsorship of Mansfield Town Football Club for the upcoming 2024/25 EFL League One season. This partnership strengthens Lidder Care's commitment to supporting the people of Mansfield continuing improving lives whilst building stronger, healthier communities.

Lidder Care understands the importance of community engagement and developing relationships that enhance the well-being of residents and their families. By sponsoring Mansfield Town Football Club, Lidder Care aim to further strengthen ties with the local community and support the club's efforts in promoting health and fitness in our communities.

“Lidder Care are proud to support Mansfield Town as they take their next steps into Sky Bet League One following their promotion last season," said Manjas Lidder, Managing Director at Lidder Care. “This sponsorship opportunity will cement the relationship between two cornerstones of our local communities and with so many of our staff and residents being avid supporters of The Stags, we look forward to cheering the team on and seeing the positive impact this partnership will have on our residents and the broader community."

Manjas added: “We are delighted to be able to support the stags this season and are excited to be attending matches with our residents, some of whom have previously played for Mansfield Town FC”.

On the partnership, Head of Commercial Michael Bradley said: “Mansfield Town Football Club is proud to partner with such a community driven business, and I would like to thank Lidder Care for choosing to come on board as a commercial bronze partner with the club for the 24/25 season.

Michael added: “The commercial team look forward to promoting their services to our loyal fan base, while helping residents within their care homes enjoy days out making lasting memories”.

The sponsorship deal includes LED perimeter advertising boards at the One Call Stadium, Home of Mansfield Town FC, a partner plaque, an official signed framed shirt, an exclusive annual membership into the new and exclusive Stags Networking Club and a number of home tickets to use throughout the 24/25 campaign. This partnership between Lidder Care and Mansfield Town will make a positive impact on the elderly community in Mansfield.