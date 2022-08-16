Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Medal agony: Leeds City AC’s Jacob Fincham-Dukes in action in the European Championships long jump final in Munich.Picture: (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

There was major disappointment for Leeds City AC’s Great Britain long jumper long jumper Jacob Fincham-Dukes in the final of the European Championships in Munich.

The 25-year-old thought he had won silver with a season’s best jump of 8.06m.

But after an aappeal by France and Spain, the Yorkshire athlete’s jump was later deemed a foul and he was demoted to fifth, with a distance of 7.97m.

But British trio Zharnel Hughes, Jeremiah Azu and Daryll Neita claimed medals in the 100 metres on a gripping evening at the European Championships – but there was further frustration for Dina Asher-Smith.

Hughes was second behind Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs in the men’s race in 9.99 seconds, with team-mate Azu completing the podium with a personal best 10.13secs.

Jacobs’s winning time of 9.95 equalled the championship record set by Hughes four years ago in Berlin.

Neita then took bronze in the women’s race in 11 seconds, having been fastest in the semi-finals.

But defending champion Asher-Smith, who has endured a difficult season with injuries, pulled out around the 60-metre mark before revealing she had suffered cramp in both calves.

German Gina Luckenkemper took gold in a time of 10.99secs, stumbling and falling after crossing the line marginally ahead of Swiss runner Mujinga Kambundji.

Britain’s Imani Lansiquot was fifth in 11.21secs, while in the men’s race Ireland’s Israel Olatunde set a national record of 10.17secs to finish sixth, just in front of Briton Reece Prescod (10.18secs).

Earlier, defending champion Laura Muir eased through to the final of the 1500 metres.The Scot is looking to end a successful summer with another gold medal having taken bronze at the World Championships and gold at the Commonwealth Games.

She took control of her semi-final and eased across the line in four minutes 6.41 seconds.

Muir told BBC Sport: “It has been a busy, busy season but I am lucky I have got a big gap to the final.”

British duo Katie Snowden and Ellie Baker joined Muir in the final along with Ireland’s Ciara Mageean, who claimed silver at the Commonwealth Games behind Muir representing Northern Ireland.

A successful morning for British athletes saw Matt Hudson-Smith, who took gold four years ago, move into the 400m final as the fastest qualifier in 44.98secs.