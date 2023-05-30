Kristian Watson is England Masters star in win at Chester Half Marathon

Fully justifying his selection for the race, he was the first England athlete to finish and he led the England team to victory against Wales.

Harriers' senior track and field team travelled to Boston to compete in the first fixture of this season’s Northern League.

The club were promoted last season to the East 1S division and looking for consolidation this year. But a superb team effort from both the team and club officials saw Mansfield finish third on the day behind the home team and Derby and with a chance of another promotion.

The 4x100 team at Boston - Carter Giddy, Matthew Young, Stef Wilcockson and Matt Smart.

Paul Wright put in a superhuman effort as he won the A string middle distance 800m and 1500m double and the B 5000m, also picking up points in the Long Jump and Shot with Jordan Boam winning the 5000 A race, second in the B 800 and scoring in the discus with Ed Sankey looking good to take the win in the B 1500.

Impressive performances in the sprints saw Matt Smart place third in the 100 and win the 200 A string events with Matthew Young third in both B 100 and 200 and the U17 launched the senior weight Javelin out to 49m to win the A event.

Carder Giddy won the A 400m and placed sixth in the A High Jump with Alex Hampson second in the B 400. Team manager Stef Wilcockson was another who had a busy afternoon, scoring great points winning the B Triple Jump, and in the A string events third in the 110 Hurdles 400 Hurdles and fifth Long Jump.

Brandon Lee won the A String Triple Jump and Will Sankey placed third in the B 400 Hurdles and fourth Javelin.

Returning to competition after a break for several years Paul Gair placed second in the A Hammer, fifth A Shot and sixth A Discus.

The 4 x 100m team of Young, Giddy, Wilcockson and Smart were second with the 4 x 400 team of Giddy, Wilcockson, Wright and Hampson taking an impressive win.

Joint team manager Rachel Wilcockson scored heavily for the ladies, winning the A Hammer and scoring well in three more A events - Shot third, Javelin sixth and Long Jump fifth.

Sophie Toyn was another who did her maximum allowed events, coming second in the B 1500 and in A events 800 third, Triple Jump fourth and High Jump fifth.

Road and cross country team manager Bev Armstrong showed her versatility, winning the B 800, B 400 second and B 100 fourth.

Junior sprints coach Donna Aplin scored well in the A sprints with fifth in the 100, fourth 200 and third in the B Shot.

Jemima Waller placed second in the A 400 and third B 200 with Paige Roadley second in the 1500 A string and, making her debut for the club on the track, Hannah Jones was second in the A 3000m.