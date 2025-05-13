Kimberley Institute win double-header in league and cup

George Bacon top scored for Kimberley in Saturday's win.

​There was joy in both league and cup for Kimberley Institute last weekend as they recorded two victories in two days.

Up against Plumtree in the Nottinghamshire Premier League at Newdigate Street on Saturday, Kimberley won by 71 runs to make it three wins out of four in the league so far this season.

Then on Sunday in the National Club Championship, Kimberley overcame Sileby Town by five wickets to cap a fine weekend’s work.

Saturday’s game saw Kimberley skipper Alex King win the toss and opt to bat first and it was a decision that paid off as openers Akhil Patel and George Bacon took the score to 55 without loss before Patel was first to fall for 20.

Rob Sutton soon followed only four runs later but Bacon (41) and Martyn Weightman progressed things along to 82 before Bacon was bowled by Ishraj Jandu.

Weightman would go on to make 39, with Ross Whiteley’s 20 also useful, as was Jon Richardson’s 40 as Kimberley eventually closed on 261-9 from their 50 overs.

Plumtree’s reply saw them lose two early wickets to be 14-2 but Gareth King and Toby Lambert guided them to 55 before both were out in quick succession.

Sam King and Max Kennedy then put on 66 for the fifth wicket before King was run out by Patel for 30.

Kennedy was in fine form in going on to make an unbeaten 82 but others struggled around him as Oliver Tewatiya, King and Bacon mopped up the tail, Tewatiya in particular impressing as he ended with figures of 5 for 48 in a key role to Kimberley’s win as Plumtree were bowled out for 190.

Sunday’s cup tie then saw Kimberley at home again as Leicestershire side Sileby were the visitors in the National Club Championship.

This time Kimberley lost the toss and were asked to bowl and the visitors made 160 all out with Tewatiya again the star man with the ball as he took 4 for 14, Tom Oliver top scoring for Sileby with 37.

The reply saw Bacon and Whiteley again bat well with 36 and 30 respectively while Dom Brown’s unbeaten 45 helped Kimberley over the line with five wickets to spare.

Kimberley return to action in the league on Saturday with a trip to Attenborough.

