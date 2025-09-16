​Kimberley campaign ends in a defeat

Rob Sutton scored 42 but Kimberley were defeated.

​Kimberley Institute were defeated in the semi-finals of the Dan Sutton Trophy on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The competition sees the top four finishers in the Nottinghamshire Premier League battle it out for the Trophy and Kimberley faced a Cuckney side who finished a place above them in second spot.

Kimberley skipper Alex King won the toss and opted to bat first, but King himself was made to regret that decision as he was first to fall with just five runs on the board.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

George Bacon also fell cheaply to leave Kimberley 11-2, but Rob Sutton came in and hit 42 as his side progressed to 89-4 at one point.

They then lost four fairly quick wickets to be 119-7 but George Scothern (35 not out) and Aatish Majaraj (46) knuckled down with a useful partnership to help Kimberley eventually to 204-8 from their 40 overs. Dom Brown’s 35 had also helped them along the way.

In reply, Cuckney openers Nick Keast and Eliot Callis made 61 for the first wicket before both fell within ten balls of each other.

Oscar Butcher wasn’t around long as he went for one run to leave Cuckney 77-3, but Adam Tillcock then entered the fray and wouldn’t leave it as he hit 91 not out to help guide his side to victory, Will Butler hitting 36 alongside him in a key partnership.

Cuckney eventually saw themselves home with four wickets down and will now face league champions Cavaliers & Carrington in the final.

​