Kart racer Sidney joins Hillspeed’s development programme

Zak Sidney has been selected for Hillspeed’s Young Driver Programme.

Naturally gifted young British kart racer Zak Sidney has been welcomed onto GB4 and GB3 Championship team Hillspeed’s Driver Development Programme – with a view to the 13-year-old from Wembley making his car racing test debut with the squad this coming summer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sidney, who will be competing in Junior Rotax Karting throughout 2025 at tracks across the UK, is widely regarded as a terrific young motor racing prospect having made great strides since he debuted in karting just 16 months ago.

Developing a superb relationship with Hillspeed over recent months, Sidney and his father Mike – who is unquestionably the teen’s biggest supporter – are thrilled to become part of the Markham Vale team, with the youngster now set to embark on his coming year of karting as a ‘Hillspeed Junior Driver’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since experiencing karting for the first time on his 12th birthday in November 2023, Sidney has focused on honing his natural speed coupled with his relentless drive, focused on a long-term goal of climbing the single-seater ladder towards the world of Formula One.

Within the space of just a month of his debut driving an indoor kart, Sidney moved from Cadets up into Junior level karting. Achieving multiple podium finishes since, his talent was also confirmed when selected for Buckmore Park’s inaugural Driver Development Programme – one of 15 drivers selected.

Now set to balance his karting commitments with a full development programme as a Hillspeed Junior Driver, the timetabled plan is for the talented Briton to make his single-seater test debut in one of the team’s GB4 Championship cars this summer. Richard Ollerenshaw, Hillspeed Team Principal said: “We truly are absolutely delighted to welcome Zak to the team as a Hillspeed Junior Driver, and we are very much looking forward to working closely with him and his father Mike throughout the year to assist development and prepare Zak for progression into GB4. “He is a terrific young driver with a lot of natural ability and a very professional manner of how he goes about his racing – on and off track.

"It’s very impressive at such a young age, and especially so having only begun his competitive journey less than a year and a half ago. Our driver development has always been immensely important to the offering Hillspeed provides, we’re relishing this new partnership.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sidney added: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be joining the Hillspeed team and grateful for this incredible step in my racing journey. I’m fully committed to giving it my all, putting in the hard work, and continuously pushing myself to improve.

"Over the coming seasons I’m eager to grow as a driver and prove what I’m truly capable of. I can’t wait to get started and make the most of this exciting new chapter."

Notably, with the dawn of a fresh era in both GB4 and GB3 this year, new cars introduced for both categories, Hillspeed’s Driver Development Programme will be more important than ever for the young competitors the team works with.

Signing 13-year-old Sidney further demonstrates the clear pathway which Hillspeed can provide from karting into entry-level single-seater car racing in GB4, with the continuity of then remaining with the Derbyshire squad to progress onward into the UK’s premier single-seater championship, GB3.