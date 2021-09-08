Jacksdale racer Kyle Ryde makes return from injury

It was a tough return to action for Kyle Ryde. Pic by Michael Hallam.

It had been two weeks since Ryde broke his left Heel during round six at Cadwell Park.

He started race one 19th on the grid but lost three places on the first lap.

Ryde was unable to make progress and was battling for 20th place at the halfway stage.

He pinched a place at the chequered flag to the race back where he started in 19th.

Race two on Sunday was another difficult one with Ryde started way back in 23rd place.

By quarter race distance of this sixteen lap race he had only gained one place. Around the two thirds race distance mark, Ryde had started moving up the race order and was now in 16th place behind ex WSB rider Xavi Fores with Harrison & Storm Stacey following at the rear.

As the chequered flag came out on lap sixteen, Ryde had managed to overhaul Fores and take 15th place behind Glenn Irwin.

This was a climb of eight places from his 23rd grid position and was the highest of any of the riders during this race.

In race three Ryde started on row five and ended lap four back in 17th place.

But an accident on lap eight left oil on the track and the red flags came out, meaning the race would now become a five lap dash to the finish.

Grid positions for the 5 lap dash were picked from lap 8 and Kyle was still on row 5 - 13th on the grid, with an even better chance of getting further up the field.

As the pack came around on the last lap, Kyle had managed to improve yet another position and came in tenth place behind his team mate Brad Ray.