Jack Haynes has extended his contract with Notts.

Batter Jack Haynes has signed a new contract with Nottinghamshire to extend his stay at Trent Bridge until at least the end of the 2028 season.

Haynes, 24, joined the Green and Golds ahead of the 2024 campaign, and has since flourished into an integral member of the squad across all formats, appearing in every game in 2025.

He has scored over 2,000 all-format runs for Notts, and this season already has set new career-best individual scores in both the Rothesay County Championship and Vitality Blast.

Having enjoyed an especially prolific Championship season, hitting 784 runs at an average of 52.26, Haynes is also top of the 2025 competition’s century-making charts, with four.

Jack Haynes said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to sign an extension and commit to the next few years with Nottinghamshire.

“Trent Bridge is a fantastic place to play cricket and I’ve felt welcomed in by the team and supporters from the first minute I joined them.

“I feel like my game is improving, and I can’t wait to see what the next few years has in store.”

Head Coach Peter Moores added: “It’s exciting that Jack sees his future here at Notts, and it’s been great to watch how he has grown as a player over the last two years.

“Last year, he played well all season without really turning in the big scores, but he’s kicked on so much this season to showcase his versatility and have a big impact across all formats.

“We’re really excited to get his future secured, and we can’t wait to see what the next few years have in store for him.”