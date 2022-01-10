Nico gets advice from dad and coach Julian.

“Nico has had an unbelievable amateur career and it's always a bit of a risk to turn pro,” he said.

“We sat down and discussed it. From a coaching perspective he's got the experience – world experience and international experience.

“He also had a very good style that will adapt very well into the professional game.

“So rather than sit around and wait for another couple of years he decided now was the time to do it instead of spending x-amount of time at Team GB.

“At the end of the day he is ready.”

He added: “There has only ever been one long term goal - and that is to be a world champion.

“We do not have a date for his first fight yet but I think it's fair to say Mansfield and the surrounding areas will be quite empty that night wherever he is boxing.”Julian is also convinced Nico will achieve his dream of boxing at Mansfield Town Football Club.

“That will happen. There's no two ways about that. That is his goal as he is a Stags fan through and through,” he said.

On his son's new management stable, Julian said: “It is a very proud moment – 100 per cent. To partner up with MTK Global is a massive achievement.

“In my opinion it is one of – if not the – best management force in the world.

“We didn't rush into it. He had made his mind up who he thought was the best and it is a great partnership.

“I will always be involved with him. He is now training up at Sheffield Steel City gym and has got a great team around him. It is a great place and he couldn't ask for a better team.”

MTK Global Promoter Lee Eaton said: “We're ecstatic to welcome Nico Leivars to the team. He had an illustrious amateur career and it's going to be an exciting journey seeing what he can achieve as a professional.

“He is extremely ambitious and has a bright future ahead of him, so we can't wait for him to get started and show the world what he is made of.”

On Saturday 22nd January, Nico is doing a charity walk in aid of the Royal British Legion.

“I am doing a 24-mile walk visiting all the local war memorials around Mansfield – firstly to raise money for a great cause but also awareness as I don't think many people know they're there,” he said.

He will be joined by friends and veterans and would welcome anyone to come and join him on the route.

Nico is a keen supporter of the UK Veterans and wants to get as many people as possible involved as possible.

The walk will start and finish at Mansfield Town Football Club.