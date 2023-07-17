With two athletes from each of the four home countries being selected competition was expected to be fierce.

But both athletes covered themselves in glory with Matthew taking silver in the 200, recording 22.14 into a 3m a second headwind, and Serenity taking silver in the Discus with a throw of 36.05m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matthew was also part of the successful 4 x 100 metres relay team where he took a team gold medal with England in 41.20.

Matthew Smart and Serenity Joynt - international silvers.

Along with Jacob Nugent in cross country also being selected for England this year it is unprecedented times for the Harriers and underlines the terrific coaching and development opportunities that can be achieved at the club.

Underlying the current strength of the club Alex Hampson was invited for the first time to race the Senior British Championships over 1500m.

The Championships also double up this year for the World Championships Trials and Alex was one of a selected number of elite athletes to run the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Against some of the best athletes in Europe Alex ran superbly and just missed out qualifying for the final, recording a time of 3.48 in his heat.

Mansfield had a busy weekend of track and field action over the weekend as the juniors competed in the final Youth Development League match of the season at Berry Hill Park and the seniors the penultimate fixture in the Northern League at the Eco-Power Stadium, Doncaster.

The juniors placed fourth at Mansfield and finish fourth overall in a solid pleasing season of competition while the senior team placed third on the day and are equal second with one fixture remaining, which is a fantastic team effort after being promoted last season.

On a sad note, the club loses Michael Young as team manager for the juniors after a successful five year stint as team manager where he has raised the profile of the league within the club and also enjoyed taking the team up to a higher level of competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the YDL fixture Mansfield continue to see impressive performances from the U13 age group with one of the highlights being a fantastic race over 1200m featuring Evie Clifton, Charley Whysall and a Derby athlete who prevailed in an intriguing sprint for the line.

Evie placed second and Charley won the B string, both recording massive PBs of 4.02.4 and 4.09.6 respectively with Charley also placing second in the B Javelin.

Sophie Peet continues her fantastic summer, collecting maximum points as she won the A Shot (7.54m), Long Jump (4.16) and B 75m Hurdles (12.8).

Charlotte Marshall and Edee Gascoyne continue to be big players for the team, both competing in the sprint double and a jump with Charlotte third A 75 (10.8), second A 150 (21.0), second B High Jump (1.25m) with Edee second B 75 (11.4), second B 150 (21.9) and first B Long Jump (3.74m). Maya Bonser placed second in the A High Jump with 1.33m and with Ava-Mae Vickers competed in the guest 75m Maya recording 11.2 and Ava-Mae 12.1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Isla Millns placed a close second in the A 800 2.45.4 and scored good points in the field with second in the B Shot (4.06) and third A Javelin (11.25m).

Olivia Frith was second in the A 75m Hurdles with 12.3 and Maisie Gill finished in 3.00.9 for third in the B 800.

Rounding up the age group, the 4 x100 metre relay team of Evee, Charlotte, Maya and Sophie put in an impressive team performance to take the honours.

Only two U13 boys made the fixture with Teddy Macintyre recording a big personal best in the A 1200m as he placed second in 4.02.5 and went on to record a new best distance of 4.37m in the A Shot with James Rye, making his club debut in the A 800, placing sixth in 3.19.8.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Josh Stead was impressive in the field at the U15 age group recording a new PB of 36.31 in the A Javelin and second in the A shot with 9.17m.

Making his debut in the league, Joel Harby had a busy day, placing second in the B shot (7.62m), fourth A Discus (19.95m) and 5.46.6 for second in the B 1500.

Rhys Aplin and Rowan Tomsett worked well together as they both competed in the 100, 200 and Long Jump.

Rhys competed in the A events (seventh 100 14.9, sixth 200 28.8 and seventh Long Jump 3.46m), in the B Rowan was fourth in the 100 (14.7), fifth 200 (29.9) and fifth Long Jump (3.35m).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack Pares came third in the A 1500 (4.49.6) and Finlay Strawther recorded a PB of 2.35.1 in the 800 for fourth B string.

Harry Woodcock raced the A 800 and 300 where he recorded 2.23.7 and 45.0. The 4 x 300 relay team of Harry, Rhys, Rowan and Joel placed third.

The 1500m gained good team points for the U15 girls where Maisy Slack placed second in the A 5.11.6 and Olivia Shaw recorded a PB of 5.15.9 to win the B.

Scarlett Jane scored heavily, placing second in the A Long Jump (4.35m), fifth 100 (13.6) and second B 200 (27.9).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emma Nowak placed fifth in the A 200 with 28.1 and fourth in the B 100 (13.7).

Lauren Barnes was third in the B Long Jump with 3.96m after a fast guest 100 and Darcy Knight placed second in the High Jump with 1.25m after also competing in the guest 100.

Florence Kenney was second in the 800 A 2.32.9 and in the field third in the B Javelin with 11.91m with Amelia Arbon second B 800 (2.34.9), fourth A Javelin (12.46) and third B Shot 5.93m.

In the guest 800 races Emily Pares recorded a PB of 2.38.8 and Martha Walker 3.19.3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jess Wilkinson recorded 45.6 in the A 300 for third with Phoebe Butler recording a PB of 46.8 for second in the B after a High Jump clearance of 1.25 for another B string second place.

Freya Martin was a real team player, sacrificing her 'go to' events to ensure the team scored extra points with fourth in both the A Shot (6.43m) and B 75m Hurdles (16.3).

The 4 x 300 team of Freya, Florence, Amelia and Jess placed second and the 4 x 100 team of Scarlett, Emma, Lauren and Phoebe were third.

A superb senior team performance at Doncaster had many athletes do unfamiliar events to accumulate as many team points as possible to remain in the hunt for second place this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spirit of the day was exemplified by Gary Towle, who showed great versatility as he took on the challenging 400 Hurdles to score points for the team in an event, he has never trained for, placing fourth in 93.1 seconds, also coming third in the Javelin (35.11), fifth Discus (22.71m) and sixth Hammer (17.69m).

Joint team managers Rachel and Stef Wilcockson led the team from the front, scoring terrific points in a vast array of events.

Rachel won the Hammer with a massive throw of 56.28m, recorded 24.07 to win the Discus, fourth Long Jump (4.04), fifth Javelin (16.82) and fifth Shot 8.41m.

Stef won the 400 Hurdles in 60.4 and came second in the 200 (24.5), 110H Hurdles (17.1), third Triple Jump (10.53) and fifth High Jump (1.50m).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sophie Toyn was another who scored good points, placing second in both the 800 and 1500 recording 2.39.5 and 5.36.1, fourth Triple Jump (8.38) and sixth High Jump (1.25m).

Serenity Joynt dominated the Discus with 33.59m, Sarah Bradbury placed second in the Shot with 6.19m and competed in the guest 100 and Donna Aplin placed fourth in the 100 (14.5).

Amelia Brown had a welcome return to competition, placing fourth in her 100 13.7, third 200 (28.9) and fifth Javelin.

Bev Armstrong came second in both 400 and 800 with 79.9 and 2.53.4, Jemima Waller second 400 (68.5), third 200 (29.9), Alice Mortiboy third 3000 (12.45.7) and Helen Pritchett third in both 1500 and 3000 (6.08.4 and 12.48.5).

Both the 4 x 100 and 400 relay teams placed third.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the men in his debut track season Brad Caress was a revelation as he won his heat of the 800 2.13.6 and the 5000 16.57, with Paul Wright looking good, winning his heat of the 800 in 1.57.7 and second 1500 (4.20.9), Jordan Boam placed second in his heat of the 1500 4.26 and Conrad Watson rolled back the years, finishing fifth in the 5000 with 20.04.

Hywel Garrard was fifth in his 400 (64.4) and Mark Fickling third (66.0).

Dale Jacob was impressive in the sprints and fourth in both the 100 (11.8) and 200 (23.8).

Matt Young launched the senior Javelin over 50m for the first time for first and 11.8 for fourth in the 100.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe Lightfoot was another with a busy afternoon, winning the Triple Jump (12.21), fourth Shot (10.08m), Discus (sixth 22.71m) with Martin White fifth in the Shot (6.40m).