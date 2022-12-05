In-form Mansfield Harriers continue to chase cross country crowns at Heanor

The third in a series of four fixtures saw Jacob Nugent dominate the U15 boys race with a gun to tape victory and with wins in his first three races is in a fantastic position to take the individual title.

Making his debut for the club in this league William Mcclemens placed 14th in the U11s with older brother Oliver racing strongly for ninth in the U13 age group.

Ed Sankey continues his good winter with third in the U17 event, backed up by brother Will, who finished 12th.

Mansfield's U13 girls Lily Mason, Charley Whysall and Isla Jones at Heanor.

In the U13 girls race Lily Mason had her best tactical race to date as she pulled away in the second half to take the win on the day and lead the series. Charley Whysall had her trademark run for fourth and, in her best placing this year to date, Isla Jones finished 13th.

Grace Manson placed sixth in the U17 race with Elizabeth Sinclair 23rd.

A fantastic turnout for the senior race from Mansfield’s women saw two U20s making debuts over cross country first back for the club with Amelia Corke 20th and Emily Alcock 30th.

Fantastic packing saw Paige Roadley 32nd, Alice Mortiboy 33rd, Sophie Toyn 35th, Bev Armstrong 52nd and Claire Croll 78th.

Emma Mason placed 100th - a brilliant achievement as she started running to pass time while her daughter trains and now running for the club in competition. Maddy Collinge was 130th and Tina Copcutt 135th. While awaiting the team result the women will be hopeful of a top six team place.

The men’s race was the strongest field seen in the league for years with Alex Hampson running a well judged race for sixth place.

Like the women, the team had terrific packing as Dan Bagley placed 22nd, Jordan Boam 26th, making a return after injury Paul Wright 28th and Dan Nugent 35th.

Recovering from illness Richie Talbot had a pleasing run for 58th with George Holden 65th, Ben Mcclemens 94th, Dave Savage 99th, Rich Holden 112th, Andy Walker 119th and Greg Holden 136th.

