Huthwaite's Taylors Trucksport celebrate two race wins at Brands Hatch

Following a 2020 season which was heavily impacted by Coronavirus, the team used the Winter break to fully strip and re-build the Race Truck including a new cab ergonomically designed to suit the driver and fitted with the latest electronic control technologies.

Two days of exhaustive testing fine-tuned its set up, allowing Mark to consistently beat his previous Brands Hatch lap times, rewarding him with first and third place trophies.

To achieve this, the 5.5 Tonne truck which is speed limited to 100MPH drove the 1.2 mile track in 59.7 seconds, averaging 72MPH.

Competition was fierce during the weekend with five-time champion Ryan Smith winning 3 of the five races and the rest of the drivers fairly evenly matched which should make for an exciting year.

There were a few spectacular incidents, particularly at the Paddock Hill bend which at one stage saw five of the front running trucks led by Mark Taylor spinning off into the gravel.

Alan Taylor, Managing Director of B Taylor & Sons Transport based in Huthwaite said: ‘I am immensely proud of what Mark and the Team have achieved and am looking forward to sharing our successes during the season with friends, family, work colleagues, suppliers and customers.

"It’s a great sport and there is always a fantastic atmosphere and buzz around the track and paddock areas.

The second event of the seven-race season is at Thruxton in Hampshire on 3rd and 4th July followed closer to home by Donington Park on 21st and 22nd August.

Further details can be found on the BARC or BTRC websites.