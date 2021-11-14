Huthwaite racers bring home the silverware

Ryan Smith and Mark Taylor enjoyed success for Taylor Trucksport.

The Huthwaite based truck racing outfit finished the 2021 British Truck Racing Championship in fifth spot after a mixed final weekend of ups and downs.

Ryan Smith finished the Championship in first place for the fourth successive title.

Taylor said: “The whole season has been great. I’m well pleased with the second place in race 3 and narrowly missed out on another podium also.

"The season has been fantastic despite the late season start due to the Covid pandemic.

"I would like to thank the team for all their hard work as usual during the season and everyone involved in the Championship”.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Team-mate Taylor reaped rewards at the Kent circuit, taking a second place podium on the Sunday and also three fastest laps during the weekend.

The truck suffered set up issues first time out on the 1.2079 miles of the Indy circuit tarmac.

After a few tweaks by the team, Taylor’s second session was better but still in need of a few more set up changes.

Saturday’s qualifying session saw Taylor bring the MAN TGA12000 race truck over the line in 12th spot.

Race one would see Taylor on the back row of the grid knowing he had some work to do to bring the beast of a truck home in a good spot.

As the pace truck peeled off after the parade lap Taylor put his foot to the floor to a seventh place finish.

A reverse place grid for race two saw the #81 truck pole sitter and as the lights went out Taylor lost the lead at Paddock Hill bend on the outside to Tom O’Rourke.

Taylor put the pressure on O’Rourke but on lap 4 the Mercedes of Ryan Smith put Taylor back into 3rd spot.

By lap 8 Taylor was back in sixth spot and settled for that after the chequered flag came out on lap 13.

Taylor was promoted to fifth place after Mark Gibson was disqualified for contravening maximum road speed.

Sunday morning’s race three saw Taylor line up on second row and again a great start saw him hammer the MAN truck into first place coming out of Paddock Hill and powered it into Druids.

He had four phenomenal laps before Ryan Smith appeared from nowhere to take top spot on lap 5.

For the next 10 laps the pair had a nose to tail battle that saw Taylor finish with a podium second place and two flying laps that saw him fastest in the race.

Race four was short lived after a red flag after 3 laps, with Taylor having to settle for seventh place.

The last race of the day and season saw Taylor in pole position again. A great start again saw him fly into the lead.

By lap 2 Smith had taken that spot with Mark in second.

Disaster struck on lap 4 at Clearways. Dave Jenkins pushed Taylor onto the grass, this put Taylor into the side of him a nd Steve Thomas narrowly missing Taylor.