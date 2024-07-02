Huge victory for Kimberley

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Kimberley Institute closed the gap on league leaders Cavaliers & Carrington on Saturday by beating them by four wickets at the Clinton Mike Oval.

​The result moved Kimberley to within six points of Cavs with 12 games played, the result being the hosts’ first defeat of the NPL campaign so far.

Cavs skipper Kafeel Shafique won the toss and opted to take the first knock, but they lost opener Viken Kedariya with just 14 on the board as he was caught by George Scottorn off the bowling of David Lucas.

Lucas then struck again to send Hasnain Nasir back LBW for a duck, although whilst Nasir hadn’t scored in his 13 deliveries, Savin Perera had hit a few boundaries to progress the total to 37.

Perera fell with the score at 69-2 as skipper Dom Brown had him out LBW, then 76-3 became 76-5 as Brown had Fateh Singh caught behind by Harry Ratcliffe and then Scottorn removed Shivsinh Thakor LBW for 19.

After Muhammad Yasar then fell to leave Cavs 85-6, Scottorn taking the catch off Brown’s bowling, Cavs steadied a little as Adeel Shafique’s swift 49 helped take them to 122, Shafique eventually the last man out but others fell around him to leave the hosts all out for 152, Brown (3-18) and Lucas (3-30) the pick of Kimberley’s bowlers.

Kimberley began well in reply, openers Akhil Patel (40) and Jack Nightingale (19) taking them to 67 before Nightingale fell.

Patel and Ximus Du Plooy took the score to 88 before both of their wickets fell in quick succession to leave Kimberley 88-3.

A similar fate befell Brown (21) and Martin Weightman (16) after they’d guided Kimberley to 128-3 which soon became 128-5, and although Ratcliffe soon fell cheaply, George Bacon (15*) and Alex King (3*) guided Kimberley home in the 43rd over.

Kimberley go to sixth-placed Papplewick & Linby on Saturday.

*Kimberley 2s were victorious by seven wickets over Radcliffe, Josh Ruthven’s 45 helping them overcome Radcliffe’s 122.