Hogg rips through Notts as Durham seal emphatic win

Dan Hogg had a debut to remember. PIC: Durham Cricket.

A sensational seven-wicket haul from First Class debutant Daniel Hogg propelled Durham to a dominant Vitality County Championship win against Nottinghamshire.

Hogg, who already had three second innings wickets before today's play, mopped up the Notts tail to wrap up the victory, with a winning margin of an innings and 17 runs.

The win coupled with a maximum set of bonus points means that Durham consolidate their position in mid-table, meanwhile Notts will be anxiously looking over their shoulder due to sides below them picking up points in their respective fixtures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The County Championship fixtures come in thick and fast as both sides are in action again on Thursday, with Durham travelling to Taunton to take on Somerset, while Notts host runaway leaders Surrey.

Hogg, who was making his First Class debut in this game, stepped up his game in the second innings with Durham one seamer down and he sealed the win with a fantastic spell on day four, one which the young quick could have only dreamt of when he was handed his Durham cap on Thursday.

The performance of the 19-year-old, coupled with a maiden First Class century from Ben McKinney on day one, has given Durham fans a glimpse of the future with the pair the latest prospects from the Durham academy that has produced plenty of international talent. On the other hand Notts were second best throughout the match and they now find themselves in a relegation scrap heading into the last four games of the season.

Resuming on 212 for six and still 90 behind Durham, the objective for Notts was to see out the morning session with rain forecast in the afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Notts plan of survival took a dent just 12 minutes into the day’s play as Hogg got his fourth of the innings when half-centurion Haynes edged to Scott Borthwick at first slip for 69.

Lyndon James, who made 56 in the first innings, hit Ben Raine for back-to-back fours as he looked to put the brakes on the home side’s victory charge.

Hogg picked up his fifth wicket as Calvin Harrison edged to third slip for one to leave the visitors eight down.

Olly Stone joined James at the crease and frustrated the hosts as they needed just two wickets for the win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pair continued to be solid and chipped away at the deficit, but Durham did have a chance when Ollie Robinson dropped James on 22 down the legside off the bowling of Bas de Leede.

The Notts resistance came to an end as Hogg picked up the wicket of Stone, getting him LBW for 29 and the 19-year-old wrapped up the victory when Brett Hutton was caught behind by Robinson.