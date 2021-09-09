Hillspeed to enter GB4 Championship in 2022

The Markham Vale-based team, which has been part of GB3 and – under its previous titles – BRDC British Formula 3 and BRDC Formula 4 since 2013, will field a two-car entry in the maiden season of GB4 next year and is welcoming driver enquiries ahead of taking delivery of its Tatuus F4-T014 cars.

Announcing Hillspeed’s participation in GB4, team principal Richard Ollerenshaw said: “This really is a fantastic announcement by MSV, it demonstrates – once again – Jonathan Palmer and Giles Butterfield clearly understand the industry and the needs of young drivers. GB4 focuses on providing incredible value for money and an opportunity for drivers to follow their single-seater dream.

“Due to the increasing costs of FIA F4, many talented young drivers may have been directed towards closed-wheel racing without realising their potential in single-seaters, GB4 changes all of that and Hillspeed is delighted to be today confirming our support of, and participation in, GB4 next year with a two-car entry.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ollerenshaw added: “This also means we will offer a seamless ladder of progression in-house at Hillspeed, through GB4 and into GB3, with all of the experience we have gained in over 50 years within motorsport.

"This will be the perfect environment in which drivers can benefit from the Hillspeed Driver Development Programme, an absolute cornerstone of our operations.

“I’m also delighted to announce Hillspeed’s GB4 drivers will receive a complimentary test in one of our GB3 cars at the end of the 2022 season and the highest placed Hillspeed driver in GB4 next year will also receive a financial support package to help graduate into GB3 with the team.

"Jonathan [Palmer] and Giles [Butterfield] deserve a huge amount of credit for creating another superb, cost-effective championship which I know will deliver outstanding racing and the stars of the future.”