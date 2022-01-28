Hillspeed Racing are based at Markham Vale.

Providing the perfect opportunity for young drivers to learn the Tatuus F4-T014 car in a consistent climate, Hillspeed’s pre-season testing programme for GB4 will run alongside the squad’s GB3 Championship winter testing.

Beginning at Guadix in Granada with a three-day outing on 9th/10th/11th February, the team will then travel west to Jerez with a two-day test on 14th/15th February at the famous FIA Formula One World Championship track

Hillspeed returns to Guadix on 17th/18th February before then heading to the Ricardo Tormo Circuit in Valencia for the final two days of running on 23rd/24th February. All in all, the team’s Spanish test programme will provide superb track time for young drivers – particularly those graduating from karting – who may be considering a season in GB4.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Established to be the UK’s best value junior single-seater championship, MotorSport Vision’s GB4 will begin its maiden campaign over the weekend 2nd/3rd April at Snetterton 300 Circuit in Norfolk and will conclude on 15th/16th October at Donington Park Grand Prix Circuit in Leicestershire.

Becoming the perfect training ground for young drivers starting out on the single-seater ladder, the 24-race GB4 season will lay the foundations for Hillspeed drivers who can then directly progress with the team into the GB3 Championship.

“Our winter testing programme in Spain is always a highlight of the year for the team, it’s the true start of the racing year for us with our GB4 and GB3 squads”, said Richard Ollerenshaw, Hillspeed team principal.

“Having the chance to learn the GB4 car at great tracks like Guadix, Jerez and Valencia is a fantastic opportunity for young racers, especially those coming in fresh from karting.