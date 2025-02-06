Hillspeed confirm new partnership with Australian championship

Hillspeed has linked up with the rebranded Australian Formula Regional series AU3.

Markham Vale motor racing team Hillspeed has confirmed the start of an exciting new partnership with the AU3 Championship in Australia, through which the race-winning GB3 Championship squad will provide a fantastic prize package for the top two finishers in the inaugural season of AU3

Having announced its rebrand from Australian Formula Regional to the AU3 Championship yesterday, Tuesday, 4th February, category organisers are busy preparing for the 2025 campaign which begins over the weekend 17th/18th May at the legendary Philip Island Circuit in Victoria.

Hillspeed has forged a strong link with the AU3 promoter Tim Macrow Racing and, as part of the relationship, will provide a significant prize offering for the eventual 2025 AU3 Champion and the series Vice-Champion.

Designed to provide a key pathway into European motorsport, Hillspeed is offering a multi-day test package in the brand new Tatuus MSV GB3-025 car for the AU3 Champion, valued at more than $30,000 Australian Dollars. For the Vice-Champion, a subsidised test package is being offered by the Markham Vale-based team.

Playing a pivotal role in the development of Australian drivers, the AU3 Championship is building on the model the hugely successful GB3 Championship partnered by the BRDC has created.

Focused on helping to develop young racers locally, the link with Hillspeed offers a streamlined route into motorsport within Europe for those drivers looking to further their careers in single-seater racing internationally. Richard Ollerenshaw Hillspeed Team Principal said: “The partnership we’ve established with the newly rebranded AU3 Championship is very exciting, and we’re delighted to be able to offer the significant prize package we’ve announced. Australia has long produced some outstanding racing drivers, and with AU3 following a similar path to GB3 I’m certain the championship will be a huge success. “At Hillspeed we have long championed young drivers, guiding them through the ranks and providing the very best foundation with our focus on driver development.

"We have vast experience working with drivers from overseas, offering relocation packages and working hand-in-hand with parents to ensure young racers are in the best possible surroundings while progressing their career away from home.”