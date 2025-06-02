Hillspeed celebrate dream GB3 Championship result at Spa

Hillspeed took the top two spots during a memorable weekend at Spa. Pic: Dom Gibbons/JEP.

British superstar-in-the-making Freddie Slater produced the drive of his young career for Hillspeed during round nine of the GB3 Championship partnered by the BRDC at Spa-Francorchamps on Sunday, with an awe-inspiring eight second victory, on a drying track, from the back of the 23-car grid.

As if not magnificent enough for the Markham Vale squad, Slater was followed home by team-mate Kanato Le to make it a dream one-two result – the Japanese driver capping off a remarkable event in the Ardennes which delivered third place in round seven and a maiden GB3 victory in round eight.

Slater paid tribute to the team for making the win possible, saying: “It’s a new one for me [winning from the back of the grid], obviously it’s nice to hack through. We’ve had three races from last position and we've finished eighth and ninth and now P1, which I never thought would’ve happened going into the three races.

"So, honestly, an amazing weekend. Hillspeed has given me an amazing car, they've done a top job on it, especially with the tricky conditions. Mr A, Paul Anderson my engineer, has done a fantastic job so thank you very much.”

Richard Ollerenshaw, Hillspeed Team Principal, described it as a masterclass from his racers. “It’s been an absolute masterclass, fastest in all five test sessions, four visits to the podium with two wins.” he said. “It was a very challenging weekend for the team in terms of a lot of late nights and early mornings, so huge credit to everyone for the effort they’ve put in.

"I don’t think in all the years of GB3 any team has scored what we did across all three races combined, to be third in the team standings having only done six of the nine races so far this year – and to have won four races from those six – is outstanding. Huge congratulations to Fred and Kanato for some incredible driving, and on any other day Hiyu could’ve been on the podium with them. It’s been an exceptional weekend for Hillspeed.”

Kanato Le was happy with a podium finish, adding: “It's really nice to finish the weekend again on the podium, we've stood on all three steps so I'm very happy about it. At the start it was a bit difficult I think, it was damp and I didn't really have much temperature in the tyres, so I struggled a little bit.

"But I had confidence that it was going to dry up and I just kept it calm, stayed on track and towards the end it dried up, so I managed to get into second position. So far [in my career] it’s I think probably one of my best weekends, podium in all three races and pole position, so hopefully I can carry this momentum into my next races and do well.”