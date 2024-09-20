Whether you loved it or hated it and whether you made lifelong friends or not, your time at school is something no-one is likely to forget.

And our latest retro gallery takes a look back on schooldays around Mansfield and Ashfield over the decades, including some going all the way back to the 1960s.

We’ve got plenty of schools covered, including Manor School, Kingsway Primary School, Ashfield School, Berry Hill School, St Peters School and Samuel Barlow School.

1 . School Nativity The 1996 nativity play at Samuel Barlow School. Photo: Chad Photo Sales

2 . School sports at Berry Hill - 1963 Youngsters take part in a traditional sack race at Berry Hill in 1963. Photo: JPI Photo Sales

3 . Newgate Lane School -1965 Youngsters enjoy a sprint race. One runner seems have lost his lane. This was taken in 1965 during a sports day at Newgate Lane. Photo: National World Photo Sales

4 . School Open Day Clipstone's Samuel Barlow School hold an Open Day in 1972. Photo: Chad Photo Sales