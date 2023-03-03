News you can trust since 1952
Here's 28 great Mansfield and Ashfield sports nostalgia pics - including Sutton and Kirkby Town, old Mansfield Town team pics, Ashfield RUFC, Mansfield RUFC

Our latest sports retro gallery dips into Mansfield and Ashfield’s proud sporting past, one which contains some forgotten names.

By Stephen Thirkill
39 minutes ago

We’ve got the former Sutton Town and Kirkby Town football teams included, as well as the Ashfield Swans RUFC club.

There’s a reminder of when Linford Christie came to Sutton, some old Mansfield Town snaps and a throwback to the 1981 Mansfield Half Marathon.

Take a look at our gallery, tag in people connected with clubs and, most importantly, enjoy your trip down memory lane.

Get more sports news, here.

1. Linford Christie's street races in Sutton

Kirkby Town Centre Street Athletics event with Linford Christie. Linford Christie is pictured setting off the competitors.

Photo: Chris Etchells

2. Linford Christie's Street Athletics visits Kirkby

Olympic gold medalist Linford Christie came to Kirkby in 2016 as part of the Active Ashfield Games. Christie, who won gold medalist at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics, encouraged the children as they raced against each other over a 60 metre distance. Do you know these children?

Photo: Chris Etchells

3. Street Athletics in Kirkby

Parents watch on as these youngsters enjoy a race.

Photo: Chris Etchells

4. Street Athletics in Kirkby

Smiles for these youngsters as they race down the street during the 2016 Active Ashfield games. Is this you or your child?

Photo: Chris Etchells

