Here's 27 nostalgic pictures showing the Mansfield and Ashfield sports scene of yesteryear - including Sutton and Kirkby Town, old Mansfield Town team pics, Ashfield RUFC and Mansfield RUFC

By Stephen Thirkill
Published 30th Dec 2021, 10:16 GMT
Updated 15th Jan 2025, 14:56 GMT
Our latest sports retro gallery dips into Mansfield and Ashfield’s proud sporting past, one which contains some forgotten names.

We’ve got the former Sutton Town and Kirkby Town football teams included, as well as the Ashfield Swans RUFC club.

There’s a reminder of when Linford Christie came to Sutton, some old Mansfield Town snaps and a throwback to the 1981 Mansfield Half Marathon.

Take a look at our gallery, tag in people connected with clubs and, most importantly, enjoy your trip down memory lane.

Olympic gold medalist Linford Christie came to Kirkby in 2016 as part of the Active Ashfield Games. Christie, who won gold medalist at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics, encouraged the children as they raced against each other over a 60 metre distance. Do you know these children?

1. Linford Christie's Street Athletics visits Kirkby

Olympic gold medalist Linford Christie came to Kirkby in 2016 as part of the Active Ashfield Games. Christie, who won gold medalist at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics, encouraged the children as they raced against each other over a 60 metre distance. Do you know these children? Photo: Chris Etchells

Parents watch on as these youngsters enjoy a race.

2. Street Athletics in Kirkby

Parents watch on as these youngsters enjoy a race. Photo: Chris Etchells

Smiles for these youngsters as they race down the street during the 2016 Active Ashfield games. Is this you or your child?

3. Street Athletics in Kirkby

Smiles for these youngsters as they race down the street during the 2016 Active Ashfield games. Is this you or your child? Photo: Chris Etchells

A more unusual match took place in 1983 when Sutton Town faced Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal in a friendly.

4. Sutton Town v Saudi Arabia

A more unusual match took place in 1983 when Sutton Town faced Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal in a friendly. Photo: JPI Media

