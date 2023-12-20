Here's 19 sports stars you may not know hail from Mansfield and Ashfield

Not much matches Mansfield – that’s the saying anyway.

Whether it’s true or not it can’t be denied that Mansfield and the surrounding area has produced some brilliant sports stars.

Our area can boast a 1966 World Cup winner, a double Olympic gold medalist, an FA Cup winner and perhaps the most infamous Ashes cricketer of all time.

And of course there’s two other very notable swimmers who have done themselves and the area more than proud.

1 . Ray Wilson Shirebrook's Ray Wilson was one of the lowest profile members of England's 1966 World Cup winning team. The left-back, who was capped for his country 63 times, played in every England game in the 1966 finals.

2 . Harold Larwood Nuncargate-born Harold Larwood was a key man of England's infamous 'bodyline' Ashes tour in Australia in 1932/33. The furore created by the following diplomatic incidents brought about a premature and acrimonious end to his international career.

3 . Rebecca Adlington Rebecca Adlington wrote herself into the world's sporting history when she won the 800m freestyle final at the 2008 Beijing Olympics in a new world record time of 8:16:22. She also won the 400m freestyle gold and became the first woman to win swimming gold for Great Britain since Anita Lonsbrough in 1960.

4 . John Whetton Mansfield's John Whetton is best noted for winning gold in the 1500 metres at the 1969 European Athletics Championships and reaching the 1500 metre final in both the 1964 and 1968 Summer Olympics. The former Sutton Harrier represented England in the 1,500 metres, at the 1970 British Commonwealth Games in Edinburgh,