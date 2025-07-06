Heavy rain forces abandonment of The Blaze v Durham

Heavy rain following a delayed start caused the Vitality Blast Women’s match between The Blaze and Durham Women at Trent Bridge to be abandoned with only 25 balls bowled. Both teams take two points each.

The result lifts The Blaze, who began the day in second place behind Surrey Women in the points table, to 31 points from 10 matches, with four still to play.

The start was initially delayed until 12.15pm after the start had been scheduled for 11am. Durham were four for one from 4.1 overs when a cloudburst forced the players off, New Zealand batter Suzie Bates having been caught at mid-on from left-arm seamer Grace Ballinger's bowling.

With a men's fixture between Notts Outlaws and Leicestershire Foxes scheduled for 3pm, there was deemed to be not enough time to make even a five-overs-per-side match possible.

The top three in the points table qualify for Women’s Finals Day. The Blaze, who have been beaten only once so far, are well placed to be one of the three but their chances of finishing top are reduced.

This is their second match to fall to the weather, both of them at Trent Bridge, where they also had a tied match against Bears Women.

The team finishing first in the points table earns a direct passage to the final, while second and third face an elimination play-off.

Durham, who arrived at Trent Bridge having won two of their last three matches, move to 14 points but after only one victory in their first six fixtures are not contenders for Finals Day.

