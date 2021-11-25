Harrison is top boy as Sutton swimmers star in Major Oak meet

Harrison Clarke won a plethora of medals at the Major Oak meet.

The premier competition attracted swimmers from ten Nottinghamshire-based clubs and eight from outside the county.

In total, Sutton had 22 boys and 17 girls competing and between them they won 49 gold medals, 25 silver and 21 bronze, along with a large number of fourth, fifth and sixth-place ribbons and numerous personal best and Nottinghamshire county qualification times swum.

Among the highlights was Harrison Clarke, 13, being crowned the Top Boy of the overall competition for amassing the most Fina points from all the events he entered. He won three golds, five silver and four bronze medals as well as three fourth place ribbons.

Thomas Swales, 12, secured ten gold medals and one silver from his 11 swims and secured personal best times that will place him very high up in the 12-year-old British rankings.

Eleven-year-old Elsa Barber won eight gold medals, two silver and a bronze to dominate her age group and show great potential for the Nottinghamshire County Championships due to take place in early 2022.

Jack Hill, nine, won seven gold and one silver, Scarlett Allsopp, also nine, won three golds, Chloe Morton, ten, won three gold, two silver and one bronze and fellow ten-year-old Ellie McKeaney took three gold and a silver.

A number of swimmers qualified for the 13yrs and under medley skins finals.

Amelia Roberts. 13yrs, was Sutton’s only girl that qualified for the Skins final and claimed third place.

In the boys Skins final, Sutton incredibly managed to claim four of the six finalist positions.

Thomas Swales finished sixth, narrowly touched out in the first swim off, Jared Collins, 13, finished fourth and then the remaining two Sutton boys went on to compete in the final swim off against each other.