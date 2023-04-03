The 15 all performed with distinction and can all go into the track and field season with great confidence.

Evan Williams and Chris Nixon performed strongly in the U11 boys age group with Evan having a superb run in the six lap Paarlauf to take the win and place second in the vertical high jump and part of the relay team that also placed second.

Chris Nixon was terrific in the Target Throw competition as he also took the win in that event and fourth in the Obstacle relay team event.

Evan Williams - impressive for Mansfield Harriers in Sportshall League.

In the U11 girls’ competition Katelyn Marshall placed fifth in the Hurdles relay, third in the Target Throw, 10th Triple Jump and competed in the one lap relay.

Maisie Lowe placed third in the Under Over Relay, fourth in the Target Throw and seventh in the Vertical High Jump.

Completing the U11s Edee Gascoigne was very active, placing second in the Vertical High Jump, 12th in the 30 Second Balance third in the six lap Paarlauf and second in the two lap relay.

In the U13s Rhys Aplin was the only boy competing, placing sixth in the four lap race and seventh in the shot.

The U3 girls have been one of the strengths for the club over the winter and a terrific six athletes competed for the County.

Scarlett Jane continued her excellent winter with third in the two lap, sixth in the Triple Jump and competed in the relay.

Sophie Peet was sixth in the Shot, eighth in the four lap and competed in the eight lap Paarlauf. Freya Martin placed fifth in the Vertical High Jump, seventh in the two Lap and fourth in the 4 x2 lap relay along with Charlotte Marshall in the relay, who also placed fourth in the four lap race. Florence Kenny was eighth in the shot, and ran well in the Paarlauf and the 4 x 1 lap relay team that finished fourth.

Completing the U13 line up Maya Bonser placed eighth in the Standing Long Jump and a leg of the 4 x 1 lap team that placed fourth.

Ethan Williams and Nathan Salmon both competed superbly in the U15 boys with Ethan winning the Long Jump and Paarlauf, second in the four lap and 10th in the Speed Bounce.

Nathan was second in the Triple Jump, fifth in the two lap race, eighth in the shot and third in the 4 x 2 lap relay.

The only U15 girl was Phoebe Butler, who was another with a very active day as she placed fifth in the four lap, eighth in the Long Jump, 10th in the Shot and third in the 4 x 2 lap relay.

Last weekend saw Mansfield Harriers hold a Track and Field Open meeting for the first time for several years, organised by Stef Wilcockson.