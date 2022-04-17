Over the last week the Mansfield vest was at the Nuneaton Open, Dada meeting in Derby and the Run Jump Throw fixture at Sheffield.

First year Under 17 Matthew Young has started his season in scintillating fashion with impressive performances at both Nuneaton and Sheffield. Starting at Nuneaton he ran a new personal best time of 24.33 for the 200 and the Javelin went out to 41.12 metres.

Five days later her put in a superb double at Sheffield with two massive PB’s of 11.77 for the 100 and 23.81 for the 200.

Also racing at the Sheffield fixture Jess Lake showed she has settled down to university life with a 62 second 400 metres.

Serenity Joynt had a superb 2021 and her first warm up meeting of 2022 showed signs of great promise at Nuneaton as she launched the shot out to 11.57 metres.

In the sprints Nathan Salmon recorded 12.73 for the 100, 27.05 for 200 and 12.73 for the 80 metres Hurdles.

Oliver Salmon ran a swift 11.66 for 100 with Donna Aplin recording 14.13 and 30.13 for the 100 200 double. Beth Hamilton recorded 4.55.57 for the 1500 metres.

Racing at Derby, Matthew Smart was another sprinter to record a fast early season time as he recorded 11.77 to win his heat.

Racing over 800 metres Darcy Knight crossed the line in 2.51.23.

On the roads Dan Nugent travelled to race the Mallory Park Spring 5K and he put in an exceptional performance recording a rapid 15.15 for the distance.

The time puts Nugent amongst the fastest V45 athletes in the UK this year and shows he continues to be in great shape as he prepares for his England debut over 10K.

Alex Rieley travelled to the Isle of Man to take on the challenging Easter festival which comprises of three races in three days.