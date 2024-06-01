Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bolsover racing driver Russell Halley won vital championship points at rounds five and six of the 2024 BRSCC Downforce Radio Mazda MX-5 Clubman Championship at Oulton Park last weekend.

As the clouds dispersed and the British spring sun shone down on the famous circuit, the Clubman99 Mazda was flying and manged to put in a blistering qualifying session setting a time of 2.05.631 placing Halley sixth on the grid behind Nick Le Doyen’s Mazda in fifth.

Following the success at Snetterton, Halley was keen to secure additional championship points to close the gap on his fellow rivals. The lights counted down and Halley fired the car off the start instantly passing Alexandros Kattoulas to position himself into fifth place for turn one. One place was not enough though as Halley soon passed Nick Le Doyen at Cascades before ex Porsche driver Jonathan Greensmith’s Mazda burst into life at Island Bend to overtake both Halley and Le Doyen.

As the race continued to unfold, Halley narrowly missed Del Paice who found himself victim to the unforgiving Oulton curves and fighting for fourth place with Martin Tolley and Jake Paice who eventually managed to get past Halley as he drifted wide at Lodge Corner trying to maintain position, leaving Halley to end race one in seventh position.

Russell Halley Car 99 In Action At Oulton Park. Pic: James Roberts Photo.

Halley thundered off the line for race 2 putting the Mazda into sixth position at turn one followed by Martin Tolley and Del Paice as the trio formed their alliances to maintain track position ahead of the trailing field.

The trio’s brotherhood was soon broken as they chose their own strategies declaring battle between themselves over the next six laps of the race. Halley, Tolley and Paice drove at the limit using every inch of the circuit to gain any additional margin between each other. It was clear that none of the three drivers wanted to give up position when championship points were at stake.

Halley found some luck when both Tolley and Paice ran wide at different locations to allow Halley to get in-front for a period of time before Tolley and Paice managed to close in on Halley and eventually squeeze past with the narrowest of margins as the trio headed across the finish line giving Halley a well-deserved fifth place and only 1.8 seconds away from that elusive podium.

Halley said: '’I’m very pleased with today’s performance, another “best weekend of results” for me! Every race weekend we’re getting quicker and confident I’ll be on the podium soon! A huge thanks to Close Racing, Matt my Marketing and PR Manager and finally Miscarriage for Men who do some really great work supporting men through pregnancy loss.’’