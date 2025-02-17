Hales will not play 2025 Vitality Blast after 17 seasons with Notts

Alex Hales will not feature for Notts in this season's Vitality Blast

Alex Hales will not play in the 2025 Vitality Blast, after 17 consecutive summers in Nottinghamshire colours.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The opener has amassed over 13,000 runs across all formats for Notts since making his debut in 2008, claiming five trophies during that time.

He is the Outlaws' all-time leading T20 run-scorer, with 4,825 runs in the format, while his 25 centuries for Nottinghamshire include an unbeaten 187 in the 2017 One Day Cup Final - a record score in a Lord's showpiece - as the Outlaws claimed the first half of a white-ball double.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The last 17 years playing at Trent Bridge for Notts have been an absolute pleasure, and it remains my favourite place in the world to play cricket,” he said.

“Some of my best memories have come in a Notts shirt, and some of my closest friendships in the game have been made in that home dressing room.

“I will never forget the support that has always been shown to me by the club, teammates and supporters during my time at Notts.

“Having spent more and more time playing around the world in recent years, heading back to Trent Bridge has always been something I’ve looked forward to. But given the current landscape of the global game as well as having recently moved abroad, unfortunately I won’t be able to return this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ll be supporting the boys from afar, and hopefully will be able to return at some point in the future.”

Hales' exploits for his county earned him international recognition across all formats. He won 156 England caps, hit centuries in each of England's ODI world-record breaking innings at Trent Bridge, and became a T20 world champion in 2022.

He sits second on the list of all-time T20 run-scorers, with no Englishman having amassed more than his 13,610 career runs in the format.

"Alex has undoubtedly been one of our most dynamic players of recent times, and it has been a pleasure to see him fulfil his talent in a Notts shirt and on the international stage,” said Director of Cricket Mick Newell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"What has been most impressive about his time with Notts is how he has adapted his natural expansive game to all formats.

“His red-ball record was very strong, and his ability to deliver consistent returns in the game's most volatile short formats shouldn't be underestimated - while that match-winning innings at Lord’s in the 50-over final was one of the finest knocks I’ve ever witnessed, especially considering the magnitude of the occasion.

"Both his life and the global cricketing landscape have changed immeasurably since he made his debut 18 years ago. We appreciate the challenge he has faced in balancing his personal life, having recently married his South African fiancée and moved abroad, with the opportunities that a player of his calibre earns across the globe.

"While he won't be joining us this summer, we are by no means closing the door on him making a return to Notts at some stage in the future, and his achievements mean he will forever have a place in Trent Bridge history."