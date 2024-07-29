Brett Hutton took six for 38 to guide Nottinghamshire to another win.

Notts Outlaws made it two wins in three days at their attractive Welbeck Cricket Club out ground, Brett Hutton taking six for 38 as Yorkshire Vikings were bowled out for 126 as the home side registered an 83-run victory in the Metro Bank One-Day Cup.

Seamer Ben Coad had earlier bowled superbly for Vikings, taking three for 14 with off-spinner Dom Bess picking up three for 26 as the home side were dismissed for 209 after being asked to bat first at the picturesque venue in north Nottinghamshire.

That seemed to give Yorkshire a strong chance of maintaining their winning start to the competition following last Thursday’s defeat of Surrey at The Oval.

But after Lyndon James (76) had rescued Notts from 60 for five, hitting 10 fours and a six, the Outlaws’ total proved more than enough as 31-year-old Hutton trumped Coad’s efforts.

Hutton said: “We know this ground well and that’s a huge advantage playing at a club ground because we know what to expect from the pitch and we’ve ended up winning our two games here comfortably, putting two good performances together.

“The pitch offers you a bit of movement and there’s a bit of inconsistent bounce too. It makes you feel that if you bowl a good ball there is always a chance it will give you a bit back.

“Ben Coad bowled really well on it and the fact we only let him get a four-for was a big part of us winning the game. We know that if you can get past that 30-over mark batting it gets a bit easier to play.

“Lyndon’s innings, that little partnership with Tom (Moores) in the middle of the innings, when Tom didn’t get that many runs but spent that time with him, was massive, and that little flurry of runs from Liam Patterson-White to get us over that 200 mark can’t be overstated for its importance. It gave us all a lift in the changing room, knowing it was a score that might be difficult for them to get.

“I’ve missed quite a few weeks with injury and it has been frustrating recently, watching the lads play when you feel like you’re ready to play but you’re not quite there, so it is just great to be playing again.”

Skipper Haseeb Hameed (32) was the only batter in the Outlaws’ top five to make double figures in his side’s wobbly start, but Liam Patterson-White’s run-a-ball 38 backed up James in giving the innings some substance.

The Outlaws had laboured to 25 for three in the opening 10-over powerplay, in which George Hill was unlucky not to be rewarded too as he and new-ball partner Coad conceded just two runs between overs five and ten.

Coad - his side’s top scorer with 31 for good measure - took two wickets in the opening over, having a squared-up Ben Slater caught behind and bringing one back to bowl Jack Haynes, who offered no shot.

He also bowled 19-year-old opener Freddie McCann, picking up his fourth success when Matt Montgomery, after a tortured four from 31 balls, edged to slip. Coad delivered his full 10-over allocation in one spell, conceding only one boundary.

Hameed, joint architect with Slater in a 209-run partnership as Notts beat Sussex on this ground on Friday, made a solid start but fell caught behind off Dom Leech, leaving the home side 60 for five.

But James and Tom Moores turned the tide by adding 73 for the sixth wicket before the latter, struggling to get going as James plundered boundaries from the other end, holed out to long-on to reward left-arm spinner Dan Moriarty’s consistent accuracy.

James pulled Leech for six, hammered four boundaries in another Leech over and three in an over off Matthew Revis, going to fifty from 47 deliveries.

Pinned down in the 70s by Moriarty and Bess, he was caught at long-on off Bess, who picked up two more scalps as Brett Hutton and Luke Fletcher found boundary fielders before Hill recovered from conceding 22 in his penultimate over to bowl Toby Pettman.

Chasing 4.2 runs per over, Yorkshire lost two wickets in the first three overs as Will Luxton’s top-edged pull soared straight up, to be caught by ‘keeper Moores, before skipper Shan Masood was bowled behind his legs by Hutton.

It was at the back end of the powerplay that Yorkshire’s bad start was compounded, with Finlay Bean run out by Haseeb Hameed’s direct hit from mid-off before Hill and Harry Duke went leg before in the same Hutton over to leave the Vikings 39 for five after ten.

Things went from bad to worse thereafter. With variable bounce starting to play a part, Hutton increased his haul to six by bowling Revis and Bess in consecutive overs, before James Wharton, desperate to put some pressure back on the bowlers, was caught at midwicket.