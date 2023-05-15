The U13 girls age group had a string of fine performances with Sophie Peet showing versatility winning her 75m in 11.38, 70 Hurdles in 13.33 and Shot with 6.77m.

Edee Gascoyne won the Long Jump with a leap of 3.73m, was second in the 150 in 22.50 and recorded 11.38 for the 75.

Maya Bonser won the High Jump with 1.20m and recorded 11.69 for the 75m with Charlotte Marshall second in both the 75 in 10.89, 150m in 21.55 and fourth Long Jump with 2.82m. The four combined for a relay win in the 4x100m in 58.73.

Harriers' U13s Charlotte Marshall, Sophie Peet, Edee Gascoyne and Maya Bonser.

The middle distance events saw Isla Milnes and Isla Jones winning the 800 heats, recording 2.43.55 and 2.49.62 respectively, with the latter also placing third in the Javelin with 12.49.

Charley Whysall was second in her heat of the 1200 with 4.17.27 and Evie Clifton won her heat in 4.20.48. To complete the age group Olivia Frith won her heat of the 70 Hurdles in 12.47.

A small group of U13 boys put in a great shift with Evan Williams winning the 75m in 10.92, third over 150 in 21.85 and fourth Long Jump 3.95m. Zander Arbon won the Javelin with a throw of 23.12m.

Minhea Radu also showed versatility with 11.49 for fourth in the 75, 2.50.35 for fifth in the 800 and 3.55 for third in the Long Jump. Teddy Macintyre ran strongly in the 150 23.61 for third and 1200 for second in 4.06.27. On his track debut Will Mcclemens was fourth in 4.33.96.

In the U15 girls age group Amelia Arbon showed a welcome return to form in the 800, winning her event in 2.33.92 also placing fourth Javelin 15.84.

Jess Wilkinson was impressive, winning her heat of the 300 in 45.68, and Phoebe Butler won her High Jump in 1.35m after running 15.15 for 100m.

In the Sprints Emma Nowak and Scarlett Jane put in strong performances to record 13.53 (fourth), 28.26 (third) and 13.97 (third) and 28.37 (fourth) respectively for the 100 and 200 with Scarlett also leaping out to 4.58m for second in the Long Jump.

Darcy Knight was third in the Long Jump with 3.67 and High Jump with 1.35.

Florence Kenney was another prolific scorer, recording 2.26.48 for 800 (second), 46.49 300 (third) and 9.70 for Javelin (fourth). Freya Martin was fourth in the Shot with 6.97m.

In the 1500 both Maisy Slack and Olivia Shaw finished second with 5.08.66 and 5.17.84.

The 4x300 relay team of Darcy, Amelia, Jess and Freya were impressive in winning with the 4x100 team of Scarlett, Emma, Florence and Phoebe third.