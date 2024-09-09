Gold medal double delight for Mansfield Paralympics star Charlotte Henshaw

Mansfield Paralympics star Charlotte Henshaw is proudly returning home from Paris with two gold medals after a dominant weekend on the water.

She completed the magnificent gold double on Sunday morning when she stormed to victory in the KL2 200m kayak event, retaining the title she won in Tokyo.

That followed her gold in the VL3 Va'a boat race on Saturday as she took part in her fifth Paralympics, having competed in swimming in her first three Games in which she won a silver medal in London, followed by a bronze in Rio de Janeiro.

“I can't even believe that I won a gold yesterday and I am here with another one. It is beyond what I could imagine,” she smiled after the KL2 victory.

Charlotte Henshaw celebrates her second gold medal of the weekend in Paris (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

“It has been really special to give myself two goes of it and dream to be on the top step of the podium in both of them – I can’t believe that's what's happened, it's great.

“We aim to be the dominant force in Para-canoe. They were before I came onto the squad and we have been since I have been around. It is a mantra we're really proud of.

“We know the rest of the world are getting better and coming for us but we relish that challenge of staying in front. I think we are seeing the rewards for that at this competition and hopefully moving forwards to LA.”

The KL2 final was packed with drama as well as history as Charlotte and Emma Wiggs claimed the British team's second one-two on the lake at the Vaires-sur-Marne Stadium – and a repeat from Tokyo.

Much like her victory in the new women's VL3, Charlotte powered out of the start and into the lead – one she wouldn't relinquish as she navigated the windy conditions to scorch to a Paralympic Games Best of 49.07.

“That was a fight. It was probably the hardest 200m weather-wise that I have ever had to do at a major,” she said.

“It wasn't pretty but I am really proud of how I managed to think quickly and draw on all my experience of watersports.

“I am so proud of us both for battling that and grateful that we got the job done.”

Charlotte made a magnificent, powerful start to have the early edge, though was being chased hard by Hungary's Katalin Varga.

But halfway down the course Varga hit difficulties with the wind and, in trying to stay in her lane, lost traction which saw her drop back to fourth.

Charlotte won in a time of 49.07, well clear of Wiggs in 51.56 with Germany's Anja Adler taking bronze in 52.17.

She had already made Paralympics history in Paris on Saturday as she became the first ever winner of the new Va'a boat racing event.

The Va'a – a Tahitian word – has been introduced to the Paralympics in her classification for the first time this year and she made a fantastic start to get her boat ahead of GB team mate Hope Gordon in the VL3 200m final and extended that lead along the course to finish in 55.70 with Gordon taking the silver medal in 56.58 and China's Yongyuan third in 57.43.

Charlotte said: “This is the first VL3 event in the Games for women and Hope and I have really taken the bull by the horns in the last few years.

“We really wanted to move this event along and bring it to be the world-class one that it is now.

“I'm so pleased for us both to be on the podium together.

“If you had told me when I moved over to this sport that I would have won three Paralympic gold medals – I wouldn't have believed you.

“I am so grateful that I found a second sport that I love. Our team is amazing and I am so proud to be part of it.

“The women's VL3 is a new Paralympic event but that means everyone wants a piece of it.

“It will move along at a pace. Those other women are getting faster and gunning for us.

“Hope and I have got to watch our backs and try and keep in front of them.

“I don't think this one will sink in for a long time.

“This result gives me a boost and when I am able to race free, that is when I do my best work.”

Charlotte had made a winning start to both her Para-canoe events in Paris on Friday, winning both her heats which saw her go straight into both finals without the need to compete in the semis too.

British Para-canoeing team ended the competition topping the table with a record-breaking eight medals, the greatest return from the sport's three appearances at the Paralympic Games.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​