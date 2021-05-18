Gallery: Ten Mansfield and Ashfield sports stars who made it to the top

In our latest gallery, we take a look at ten who made it right to the top of their sport.
1.
Charlotte Henshaw won silver at the London 2012 Paralympics before winning bronze at the 2016 Paralympics in Rio de Janeiro. She is now a world champion in the KL2 200m following a switch to Paracanoeing.
Photo: Hagen Hopkins
2.
The Kirkby star was considered by many commentators to be the finest bowler of his generation. He will be forever remembered for his part in the Ashes Bodyline series of 1932/33.
Photo: Central Press
3.
Rebecca Adlington won gold in the 400m and 800m freestyle at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games, which saw her win the 800m in a new world record time.
Photo: Shaun Botterill
4.
Mansfield-born Rob Kozluk came through the Derby County youth-team ranks before turning professional in 1997. He joined Sheffield United in March 1999 where he made 213 appearances.
Photo: Ross Kinnaird