It's party time for Clipstone.

Gallery: Clipstone celebrate Bassetlaw Cricket League title win

Champions Clipstone and Bilsthorpe were beaten by 77 runs at Welbeck in their last match of the season.

By Stephen Thirkill
Tuesday, 21st September 2021, 12:32 pm

But it didn’t take the shine off their title celebrations, which were captured by photographer Andy Sumner.

1.

It's party time for Clipstone.

Photo: Andy Sumner

Photo Sales

2.

It's party time for Clipstone.

Photo: Andy Sumner

Photo Sales

3.

It's party time for Clipstone.

Photo: Andy Sumner

Photo Sales

4. clipstone cricket 5.jpg

It's party time for Clipstone.

Photo: Andy Sumner

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3