Free tennis family fun day in Mansfield!

Families are being encouraged to come and see the brand-new tennis courts in Mansfield following extensive refurbishments.

The upgraded facilities at Racecourse Park, off Maltby Road, and Carr Bank Park officially opened late in 2023 following a £151,326.58 makeover thanks to funding from the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA).

To celebrate the spring reopening, residents are invited to come down to Racecourse Park on Saturday 18 May, 2pm to 4pm, to enjoy the facilities for free. It will also be a chance to get some tips and tricks as well as find out more about the upcoming sessions being run by the newly appointed contractor, We Do Tennis.

Equipment will be provided on the day, and booking is required beforehand. This can be done here.

Tennis courts at Racecourse Park

Work began on the two tennis sites, eight courts at Racecourse and four at Carr Bank, in the summer of last year to ensure the community could use them for many years to come. The revamp has seen the installation of top-quality surfacing, new markings, new nets on all courts, perimeter fencing repairs and replacements, and a smart access gate system to accommodate online court bookings.

The court refurbishments were funded by the government and the LTA Tennis Foundation as part of the national Parks Tennis Project, in which over 3,000 park courts across England, Scotland, Wales are receiving upgrades.

Julie Porter, Chief Operating Officer at the LTA, said: “We are delighted to have partnered with Mansfield District Council to improve their park tennis facilities and provide more opportunities for anyone to pick up a racket and get active.

“This investment is part of the UK Government and LTA’s Parks Tennis Project and will mean that courts will be available for people to use for years to come. We will also be working closely with the council to ensure that the local community have a range of accessible opportunities to get on court and open up our sport to many more people.”

The Parks Tennis Project is the LTA’s biggest ever investment in tennis facilities across Britain and is resulting in thousands of park tennis courts in poor or unplayable condition being brought back to life to provide vital opportunities for children and adults to get active.

As well as weekly free park tennis sessions, with equipment provided, the new courts will host local tennis leagues, giving people the opportunity to get involved in friendly and social local competitions. These will be run and organised by We Do Tennis.

Andy Moss, Head of Parks at We Do Tennis C.I.C., said: “We Do Tennis’ is a not-for-profit organisation focused on improving, growing, and securing the future of tennis at all levels. We are extremely excited to be working with the council and the residents of the local area to provide a first-class tennis offering. Improving the facilities is a great first step, and our role is to activate tennis in the area and get lots of happy people with a racket in their hand.

“These friendly sessions are open to anyone in the area with an interest in playing tennis, whatever your age or ability, or if you would simply like to find out more about ‘We Do Tennis’ and what we have to offer. You don’t even need a racket or balls to join the fun!”