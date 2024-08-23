Could it really have been another other than "Money"? The former champion has a reported net worth of $400 million. | Getty Images

The fight is the second time the two fighters will meet after a bad-tempered affair in Florida

Floyd Mayweather will enter the ring to face John Gotti III for the second time on 24 August and UK fans can watch the bout exclusively on DAZN.

The fight will be shown on DAZN for £19.99 in the UK and $49.99 in the US and you can sign up here to secure your stream.

It is the second time Mayweather, widely regarded as one of the greatest pound for pound boxers in history, will face Gotti III after the previous fight was stopped after six rounds in his favour.

However, the end of the fight in Florida, backed by a raucous pro-Gotti crowd, saw a mass brawl between the two camps with punches being thrown as the fighters left the ring. The shocking scenes followed an ill-tempered fight where insults were traded between the fighters in the early rounds.

Gotti, who's the grandson of the late New York mob boss John Gotti, was adjudged to have lost the first exhibition match but will get another chance.

It may come as a surprise that the two are facing off again in Mexico City this weekend.

Mayweather is officially retired from boxing after a perfect winning record in his 50 fights. He has since taken part in a number of highly-paid exhibition fights. Nicknamed ‘money’ he has been vocal about taking part in exhibitions that pay huge amounts for him to return to the ring.

Meanwhile 31-year-old former MMA fighter Gotti has 16 years on his opponent he has just two professional fights to his name, winning both.

The fight will be contested over six rounds in the Light Heavyweight division, which means the weight limit will be 175 pounds (12.5 stone or 79.4 kg) but will not count towards professional fight stats.

The undercard is set to feature the clash of Picasso vs Hovhannisyan for the WBC World Super Bantamweight championship.

Fans can expect the ring walk to begin at around 4am UK time. You can watch the fight on DAZN here.