The Northern Athletics December Indoor Open meeting took place at the English Institute of Sport venue at Sheffield and the travelling Mansfield Harriers were looking to put in impressive performances.

A team of Mansfield Harriers compete in the cross country at Worksop.

It was a good indicator of how the winter training is working and for some the preparations for Indoor Championships in 2024.

Under the guidance of Coach Martin White, the speed group put in a string of terrific performances with numerous personal best times. Matthew Young recorded very impressive times for 60 and 300 metres recording new best times of 7.33 and 36.89 for the longer distance. These times are even more impressive with Matt specialising at the javelin during the summer and with such a range he might even look towards the decathlon at some stage in the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nathan Salmon is clearly wintering well recording new bests times of 7.76 for 60 metres and 9.50 for the 60 metre Hurdles with Taro Mazembe and Jacob Kobylanski both recording new best times over 60 metres with 7.77 and 7.78 respectively. Also recording personal bests for the distance Tamelia Ayodele recorded 9.24, Emma Nowak 8.53 and Sophie Peet 9.09 who also recorded a new best of 10.64 in the 60 Hurdles and leaped out to 4.03 metres in the Long Jump. Martin White recorded 8.26 which is an excellent time for a Master 50 athlete, Katie Biggs recorded 8.61 and a new best in the 60 Hurdles of 9.74. Evan Williams recorded personal bests in the 60 and 150 with 8.82 and 21.24 and Ethan Williams recorded seasons best performances in the 60 7.48 and Long Jump 5.44 metres.

Matt Young recorded new personal bests.

In the 600 metres two class performances were put in by Johar Ali and Eddie Holden who were both using the distance as an indicator for championship races over 800 in 2024. Both recording new best times Under 20 Johar recorded 1.24.68 and Under 17 Eddie 1.26.64. Racing over 300 metres Ben Lowe recorded 39.97.

The penultimate fixture of the Notts Mini League Cross Country League was hosted by Worksop Harriers. Mansfield and Rushcliffe had another terrific battle with Rushcliffe edging the fixture by two points and go into the last fixture with a 47 point gap.

In the Under 11 competition Martha Manson continues her domination of the age group and remains unbeaten in the league this winter, backed by a large group of young athletes they won the team event and are in a great place to win overall. Esme Evans placed 4th, Catherine Rivas 6th, Lauren Pate 8th, Katelyn Marshall 11th, Evelyn Wheat 13th, Erin Pugh 15th and Olivia Emmerson 17th. In the boys race Jack Whysall placed 12th, Harry Powell 20th and Edward Bradbury 22nd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Under 13 girls put in another strong team performance and are also looking at an overall team victory with a win for Charley Whysall after a thrilling race with team mate Evie Clifton who placed 2nd. The much improved Isla Millns placed 4th, Myannie Westwood 6th, Olivia Wright 7th and Maisie Adams 12th. A much improved team performance in the Under 13 boys event saw the team place a very close 3rd with Teddy Macintyre continuing his recent terrific form placing 3rd. Making his club debut Oliwier Macutkiewicz had a super run for 6th, Will McClemens 11th and Edward Gregory 14th.