Leaders Bad Eggs were rocked by Pacemakers’ opening pair, Paul Carter and Simon Brown, who started with 44 and 47 respectively. Pacemakers went on to win 221-208 (11-9).

Nevertheless Bad Eggs stay top, actually extending their lead from four to seven points, thanks to the fact that fourth place, Jocky’s Jokers, hammered an out of sorts, second place Zimmers 228-198 (19-1).