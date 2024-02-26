News you can trust since 1952
Defeats for the top two teams in the Blythe Liggins Skittles League this week, means that the leading group has closed right up, with just twelve points covering the top four teams.
By John Bracey
Published 26th Feb 2024, 12:38 GMT
Updated 26th Feb 2024, 12:39 GMT

Leaders Bad Eggs were rocked by Pacemakers’ opening pair, Paul Carter and Simon Brown, who started with 44 and 47 respectively. Pacemakers went on to win 221-208 (11-9).

Nevertheless Bad Eggs stay top, actually extending their lead from four to seven points, thanks to the fact that fourth place, Jocky’s Jokers, hammered an out of sorts, second place Zimmers 228-198 (19-1).

Zimmers drop to fourth, but still look threatening, with a game in hand on the teams above them. Grovers Rovers stay third.

