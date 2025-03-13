Ferguson and Threlkeld lead Trent Rockets' Draft picks

New Zealand paceman Lockie Ferguson and Lancashire Thunder stalwart Ellie Threlkeld are among nine players picked up by Trent Rockets in The Hundred Draft.

The duo will be joined by the likes of accomplished all-rounders Rehan Ahmed and David Willey at Trent Bridge this summer, with rising stars Jodi Grewcock and Emma Jones completing the women’s Draft selections.

Andy Flower’s men’s side will also benefit from the services of Max Holden, George Linde and Adam Hose for this summer’s edition of the tournament, with Trent Bridge playing host to the first of four double-headers on Sunday 10 August.

They join a host of superstars already selected for the competition, including Steve Smith, Hayley Matthews, Kane Williamson, Ellyse Perry, Nat Sciver-Brunt and Jos Buttler.

In total, 66 players were selected in The Hundred Draft, with the 16 men’s and women’s squads now almost finalised. All teams will have a further chance to add to their group, at the Vitality Wildcard Draft in May, rewarding form in the Vitality Blast men’s and women’s competitions.

“I can’t wait to call Trent Bridge home this summer for The Hundred,” said Ferguson.

“There are some really exciting fresh faces in the squad this year – and any side with Joe Root in it is always going to be a threat.

“I’ve not had too many opportunities to play at the ground over the years, but I know it’s a great place to play white-ball cricket.

“Whether it’s a Notts or Trent Rockets game, the supporters always make for an amazing atmosphere – and I’m looking forward to having them cheering me on this summer.”

Ellie Threlkeld moves to the Rockets after four summers with Manchester Originals.

“I’m really excited about the opportunity to take on a fresh challenge at Trent Rockets,” she said.

“The Hundred has been brilliant for women’s cricket – playing with and against the best players in the world, with the pressure of performing in front of a big crowd, has been great for my own development.

“I know the crowds in Nottingham have taken both the men’s and women’s teams to their hearts – and I think we’ve got the squad to put on a show for them this year.”

Elsewhere, Nottinghamshire’s Joe Clarke was drafted by Birmingham Phoenix, having represented Welsh Fire and Manchester Originals in previous summers.