Farnsfield lift ECB T20 Club title
Farnsfield Cricket Club were crowned ECB T20 Club Plate Northern Champions on Sunday 24th August 2025.
Farnsfield CC beat Preston CC (Lancashire) in the semi final and Morpeth CC (Tyneside/Northumberland) in the final.
Farnsfield CC now play in the ECB T20 Club Plate National Final on Sunday 14th September 2025 against Waltham CC (Essex) at Wormsley CC (Bucks) ground.
To reach this far Farnsfield CC beat Bawtry and Everton CC in the T20 Mallen Trophy Final and Sprotborough CC (South Yorkshire) in the Northern Area Eliminator.