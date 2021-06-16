Fans are back as motocross makes Sherwood return

Action from the Bridgestone British Masters at Sherwood - picture by Paul Horton Motorsport Photography.

Two days of demanding action saw one of the UK’s largest contests take place with over 10 races including qualifying rounds taking place with riders ranging from youth and amateur through to professionals.

The hot weekend weather was kind for an event that saw blood, sweat and tears among the dust as over 100 drivers bearded up to temperatures of nearly 30 degrees.

The track, made up of tight turns, high hills and long drops and even mud, made it interesting for all the riders and a challenge to keep their high powered two wheel machinery in the right direction.

Saturday saw practice and qualifying followed by the big action on Sunday.

First up was the Amateur MX2 race after the Pro MX1 and MX2 riders had qualified. Various Junior 65cc, small wheel and big wheel 85cc machines took to the dirt, showing new talent.

The Junior 65cc race was won by Joel Winstanley-Dawson with Finley Pickering and Alfie Goddes-Green taking second and third.

The Small wheel 85cc winner was Reece Jones with Billy Askew taking the Big Wheel class win. pinnacle of the weekend was the MX1 race that saw Brad Todd take the honours after his fantastic qualifying session on Saturday.