Falcons sign Afghan spinner for Vitality Blast campaign

Derbyshire Falcons have signed Afghanistan spinner, Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar, for the entire Vitality Blast group stage.

At 18-years-old, Ghazanfar is renowned as one of the hottest young prospects in the world, having been named in the ICC Men’s ODI Team of the Year for 2024, while he made his Test debut against Zimbabwe in December last year.

His 21 white ball wickets at international level have come at an average of just 13.57, while his best figures of 6-26 came in a match-winning spell against Bangladesh in November.

Armed with a myriad of variations and able to turn the ball both ways, Ghazanfar has already gained franchise opportunities around the world, having been a part of the ILT20 and being picked up by Mumbai Indians for the IPL. He will be available for all 14 of the Falcons North Group fixtures, which begin on Friday 30 May.

Head of Cricket, Mickey Arthur, said: “This is a really exciting signing for our Club, AM Ghazanfar is a player who we will be seeing at the very top of the international game for many years to come and our supporters are in for a treat watching him.

“In Pat Brown, Zak Chappell and Samit Patel, I believe we have three of the best bowlers you could ask for in T20 cricket, and this signing allows us to attack a little bit more with the ball in the middle overs and provides the final piece to our jigsaw.

“I’m looking forward to see what AM can do for us, he’s highly thought of around the world and it’s a real coup for us to have signed him for the Vitality Blast.”

Ghazanfar added: “I have heard a lot of good things about the Vitality Blast and once I heard Derbyshire were interested in me, I didn’t have to think twice.

“Derbyshire have got a rich cricket history and I’m really looking forward to playing for the team, and to work with a legendary coach like Mickey Arthur, who has so much experience and has won so many things, he can help me to take my game to a new level.”