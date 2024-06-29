f
It was a glorious warm sunny day, with 25 teams competing from 17 clubs represented from around the region, all looking to win the prestigious AC Challenge Trophy.
The winning team was Dolly's Dreamers, captained by Neil Dallman with team members Jim Kirkham, Raphael Richardson, all from Oakmere Park GC , and Trevor Dallman from Rufford Park GC.
Runners up were Team US, followed by The Tin Man, Medleys Muckers, and Real Education.
Coxmoor Golf Club captain Dave Kieley along with Vice Captain Gary Mee played in the Armchair team and Dave commented that “it had been a very well-organised great day of fun and competitive golf and although it has been a challenging year for me, I absolutely loved it today“.
Armchair Club Patron and event Organiser Bill Taylor said that he and other AC members and supporters were very pleased with the turnout. The support of the main sponsor, Linney Group, along with many other sponsors, a raffle and a silent auction raised a record £3000 for the Armchair Club which will be used to support local sports people, clubs, and organisations across the area.
Bill also said thanks are due to Coxmoor Golf Club for the use of their facilities and the support from the club’s Pro shop and catering staff. He went on to say that the course was in excellent condition and many compliments were paid by competitors to Coxmoor’s head greenkeeper Ben Cumberland and his staff. Armchair Club members were full of praise for Bill Taylor for all the hard work that he had put into the event with support from colleagues, supported by Julie Creed, Josh Creed, Jacob Creed, Lisa Knox, and Rebecca Truscott who all worked extremely hard to make it a very successful day.
