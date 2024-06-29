Pictured L to R are AC member Rachael Richardson, winning golfer Jim Kirkham, event organiser Bill Taylor, winning team captain Neil Dallman and AC member Geoff Waller

The Armchair Club (AC) held their 9th Annual fund raising golf day recently (Friday 21st June) at Coxmoor Golf Club.

It was a glorious warm sunny day, with 25 teams competing from 17 clubs represented from around the region, all looking to win the prestigious AC Challenge Trophy.

The winning team was Dolly's Dreamers, captained by Neil Dallman with team members Jim Kirkham, Raphael Richardson, all from Oakmere Park GC , and Trevor Dallman from Rufford Park GC.

Runners up were Team US, followed by The Tin Man, Medleys Muckers, and Real Education.

Coxmoor Golf Club captain Dave Kieley along with Vice Captain Gary Mee played in the Armchair team and Dave commented that “it had been a very well-organised great day of fun and competitive golf and although it has been a challenging year for me, I absolutely loved it today“.

Armchair Club Patron and event Organiser Bill Taylor said that he and other AC members and supporters were very pleased with the turnout. The support of the main sponsor, Linney Group, along with many other sponsors, a raffle and a silent auction raised a record £3000 for the Armchair Club which will be used to support local sports people, clubs, and organisations across the area.