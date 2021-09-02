Cuckney U11's celebrate their cup final win.

They triumphed by four runs in a tight affair after beating Welbeck and Worksop in previous rounds of the competition.

Cuckney, who won the toss and elected to bat, posted 84/3 – a net score of 109 – with William Allsopp top scoring.

Anston posted 90/5 (16.0), a net score of 105, with Ollie Williams bagging two wickets from his three overs.

The team are managed by William Butler, Ben Ambrick and Chris Revill.

