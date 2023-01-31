Esports virtual truck racing gives Huthwaite race ace Mark Taylor a new out-of-season challenge

Taylor, 35, took to the racing simulator last weekend at their Nottinghamshire base to take part in the first round of the virtual Esports European Truck Racing Championship Digital Racing Challenge and finished 29th.

The best drivers from the European Truck Racing Championship and best sim racers in the World competed against each other in the first round of the virtual Esports championship.

Mark got to grips for the first time with around 40 sim racers from around the world including European truck racing champions Norbert Kiss and Sasha Lenz and Brits James Anderson and John Newell.

Sat at the simulator is like being in the racing truck, it’s got all the controls like being sat in the truck, steering wheel, gear changes, truck set up and your are racing on the actual race track virtually with others just as if you are at the circuit

Each round takes around two hours of racing and are very similar to a race weekend with a free practice session followed by 15 minutes qualifying and then two races of 12 laps the second one sees a reverse grid for the top eight placed drivers.

Taylor said: “This is the first time I have competed in a virtual Esports championship.

“It took some time to get used to racing with others on the simulator but was truly exciting and a new and different challenge”.

He added “I’m looking forward to the next round this Sunday on one of my favourite circuits at Brands Hatch.”

In his debut, taking part in Esports Virtual Truck Racing, Mark will between now, and the start of April take on six race circuits before getting back on track for real.

Out of the six rounds, four circuits will be new to him in Europe in Check Republic, Poland Italy and Spain with two old favourites Donington Park and Brands Hatch that comes up next on 5th April.

